Chicago man charged with carjacking 2 rideshare drivers at gunpoint on West Side: police

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking two rideshare drivers at gunpoint in North Lawndale over the last two months.

Police say Thomas Battle, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to two armed robberies on Dec. 28 and again on Jan. 1.

The first incident took place in the 1800 block of South Karlov Avenue when police say Battle robbed a 29-year-old rideshare driver at gunpoint and took his car.

A few days later the offender also robbed a 34-year-old rideshare driver while armed and stole his car in the same block, according to police.

Battle now faces eight felonies.

No additional information is available at this time.