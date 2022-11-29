Chicago man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in University Village

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a carjacking last June in the University Village neighborhood.

Shamar Washington, 21, is accused of stealing a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman at gunpoint on June 27 in the 700 block of South Ada Street, police said.

He was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.

Washington, of Humbolt Park, is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.