Chicago man charged with choking 61-year-old woman

A Chicago man has been charged with choking a 61-year-old woman Tuesday in Lincoln Park.

Kenyate Jackson, 26, of West Ridge has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Jackson was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the suspect who choked a 61-year-old woman in the 2700 block of North Clark Street.

Kenyate Jackson, 26 | CPD

He was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.

No further information was provided by police.