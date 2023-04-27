Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Washington Heights

article

A Chicago man was accused of fatally shooting a driver in Washington Heights last year.

Police say Christopher Haynes, 34, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old man who was killed while driving in the 500 block of West 95th Street on April 12, 2022.

Haynes was identified as the second offender who participated in the shooting.

He was charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information is available at this time.