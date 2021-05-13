Chicago man charged with fatal shooting on Christmas Eve in Humboldt Park

article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last Christmas Eve in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Deandre Watson, 27, was arrested on Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Oakley Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Police identified Watson, of the North Lawndale neighborhood, as the suspect in a shooting on Christmas Eve last year.

Mack Harris, 19, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest by officers in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Watson has been charged with one felony count of first degree murder, according to police.

He is due in court on Thursday.