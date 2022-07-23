Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old man in the head

article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the head in Englewood earlier this month.

Jovan Johnson, 19, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder.

Johnson was arrested on Thursday after police say he fatally shot a 26-year-old man on July 1 in the 6500 block of South Wolcott.

At about 5:43 p.m. on July 1, the 26-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was allegedly approached by Johnson, who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was struck in the arm and the head, and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The offender was placed into custody Thursday and charged accordingly.