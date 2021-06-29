Chicago man charged with murder after body of 81-year-old woman found in his car: police

article

A Gold Coast man faces murder charges after the body of an 81-year-old woman was found in his car in downstate Dwight.

Officers responded to a call of a theft from a car Monday morning and met Marc Holliman, 53, who had a "brief discussion" with police and then left, requesting no more assistance, the police department said in a statement.

About an hour later, Holliman approached Dwight officers on the same street, bleeding from self-inflicted wounds, according to the statement.

He was taken to a hospital, but before he was released officers discovered the body of the elderly woman in the car Holliman was driving, the statement said.

Police determined the woman died in Chicago, in the 100 block of West Delaware Place on the Gold Coast. They did not describe the relationship between the woman and Holliman.

Chicago police have not released any additional information on the incident.

Holliman was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.