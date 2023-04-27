Chicago man charged with murder after stabbing 58-year-old man multiple times during argument: police

A Chicago man is accused of fatally stabbing a man in a Northwest Side apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Victor Martinez, 23, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Around 1 p.m., police say a 58-year-old victim was inside an apartment in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick with Martinez when a verbal altercation ensued.

Martinez then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

Officers responded to the residence and placed Martinez in custody.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was made available by police.