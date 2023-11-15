Chicago man charged with murder in Belmont-Cragin shooting

A man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man Monday in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Gabino Magana-Lopez, 49, allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man around 1:24 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Neenah Avenue, according to police.

The victim was transported to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Magana-Lopez was arrested roughly two hours later in the 6000 block of West Diversey Avenue. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID and possession of a controlled substance.

Magana-Lopez is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Wednesday.