Chicago man charged with murder in death of 2-month-old: police

The Brief Anthony Evans, 23, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of murder in connection with the death of a 2-month-old boy on April 28, 2025. The infant was found unresponsive in the 200 block of W. 106th Street and later pronounced dead. Evans was arrested on Nov. 10 in the 4700 block of S. Champlain Avenue and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.



A man has been charged with the murder of a 2-month-old in April, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Anthony Evans, 23, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of murder. He was identified as the offender responsible for the death of a 2-month-old boy, who was discovered unresponsive and later pronounced dead on April 28, 2025, in the 200 block of W. 106th Street.

Evans was arrested on Nov. 10 in the 4700 block of S. Champlain Avenue.

Anthony Evans, 23 (Chicago Police Department)

What's next:

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.