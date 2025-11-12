Chicago man charged with murder in death of 2-month-old: police
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with the murder of a 2-month-old in April, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Anthony Evans, 23, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of murder. He was identified as the offender responsible for the death of a 2-month-old boy, who was discovered unresponsive and later pronounced dead on April 28, 2025, in the 200 block of W. 106th Street.
Evans was arrested on Nov. 10 in the 4700 block of S. Champlain Avenue.
Anthony Evans, 23 (Chicago Police Department)
What's next:
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.