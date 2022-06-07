Chicago man charged with murder in shooting death on I-55

A Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another driver while traveling on Interstate 55 last year.

Around 4:20 a.m. on November 18, 2021, Illinois State Police responded to northbound I-55 before the ramp to Interstate 94 for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 60-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

After a thorough investigation and review of automatic license plate readers, detectives identified the suspect's vehicle and alleged gunman as 19-year-old Joshua Concepcion.

Joshua Concepcion | Illinois State Police

Concepcion was charged Monday with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, he was ordered held without bond at Cook County Jail.