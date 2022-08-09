Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting

A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June.

According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Kyle was arrested on Sunday, August 7, 2022, and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Kyle, of the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood, is due in court on Wednesday.

Rashon Kyle | Chicago Police Department

No further information was immediately available.