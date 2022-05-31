Chicago man charged with seriously wounding woman in Humboldt Park shooting

article

A man is facing charges in an April shooting that seriously wounded a woman in West Humboldt Park.

Omar Sosa, 23, is accused of shooting into a car that had two 23-year-old men and a woman inside April 30 in the 4500 block of West Chicago Avenue. The 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Sosa was arrested Sunday in the 4400 block of West Walton Street.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Sosa is due in bond court Tuesday.