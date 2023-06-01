Chicago man charged with shooting 16-year-old in West Humboldt Park

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting a 16-year-old in Humboldt Park early Thursday.

Owen Brown, 18, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

According to police, Brown allegedly shot and injured a 16-year-old boy in the 4200 block of West Walton Thursday.

Less than 30 minutes later, Brown was arrested and subsequently charged.

No additional information is available at this time.