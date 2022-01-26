Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 1 fatally, in Portage Park

article

A Chicago man has been charged with killing a 19-year-old woman and wounding two men in a shooting in Portage Park last month.

Rusten Reece Relucio, 27, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

According to police, Relucio was identified as the suspect who shot three victims, one fatally, in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue on Dec. 5, 2021.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and killed.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot in the legs and abdomen.

Relucio was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.