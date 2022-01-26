Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 1 fatally, in Portage Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Portage Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Rusten Reece Relucio, 27

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with killing a 19-year-old woman and wounding two men in a shooting in Portage Park last month.

Rusten Reece Relucio, 27, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

According to police, Relucio was identified as the suspect who shot three victims, one fatally, in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue on Dec. 5, 2021.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and killed.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot in the legs and abdomen.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Relucio was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police. 