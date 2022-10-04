Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church

A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend.

Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.

On Sunday night, Barr told FOX 32 Chicago he is in excruciating pain after being shot on his way to church in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood earlier in the day.

"I saw that [bullet] shot through my pants, and my favorite shirt got destroyed that I got for my birthday," Barr said.

Legend was shot outside Universal Community Church at 108th & State, where his grandmother pastors just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. His mom says they were about to park and noticed a stranger inside the pastor's SUV.

"Right when we turned down the street, the guy pulled out this really big machine gun and started shooting at the car, my son was in the back screaming ‘I got shot,’" Keshawana Barr said.

Legend was shot in the leg. Police initially said Legend's father confronted the man, but the family says they only made eye contact and never left the vehicle.

It’s the second time this year tragedy has taken place outside this church. In July, a drive-by shooter struck three people as a funeral was underway. Legend is now the 5th child this year shot sitting in the back seat of a car. Four other kids have died.

"Let’s start pointing out these people who are out here shooting and killing children, killing each other, killing any human being," Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said.

Kentrell Gayden | Chicago Police Department

Legend’s femur bone was shattered by the bullet. It’s the longest and strongest bone in the body, affecting the way we stand and move. Legend was gearing up to return to the basketball court at his local rec center.

"My teams gonna be without a basketball player. I gotta wait until I sign up again for basketball."

Police say Area Five officers were training in the area when the shooting took place. Officers responded to the scene, chased the shooter and took him into custody. Legend is expected to undergo surgery soon.

Gayden was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is due in bond court on Wednesday.