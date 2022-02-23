Chicago man charged with shooting 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting an 8-year-old boy on Chicago's Southwest Side last week.

Ricco Carrasco, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

According to Chicago police, Carrasco was identified as the suspect who fired into a vehicle in the 4000 block of South Brighton last Friday, striking an 8-year-old boy.

A 50-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also in the vehicle at the time, but were not injured.

Carrasco was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.