Chicago man charged with shooting another man on city's West Side

A Chicago man was arrested and charged nearly a month after allegedly shooting a 29-year-old man who was standing outside his car in North Lawndale.

On Feb. 18, around 2:22 a.m., police say the male victim was in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway Avenue when 46-year-old Durand Holt pulled up in a white Nissan, got out of the car and fired shots.

Holt then got back in the Nissan and drove off, police said.

The victim was taken to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Holt was taken into custody on March 16. He's charged with attempted murder.

Durand Holt | Chicago Police Department

Holt is due in bond court on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.