Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month.

Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

According to police, Russell was identified as the offender who shot a 16-year-old boy in the face while riding the CTA Red Line in the 100 block of Cermak Road around 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 18.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was struck in the ear and the eye.

Police recovered surveillance video of the offender and released it to the public the same day of the shooting.

Russell was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.