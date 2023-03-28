Chicago man charged with shooting woman in neck

article

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded a woman last July in the Gresham neighborhood.

Matthew Bounds Bey, 56, is accused of shooting a 38-year-old woman in the neck while they were fighting on July 26, 2022 in the 8500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to police.

The woman was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Bounds Bey was arrested Sunday in the 6500 block of South Oakley Avenue.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual criminal and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Bounds Bey is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.