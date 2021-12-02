Chicago man charged with stabbing 30-year-old man on West Side

article

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man on Chicago's West Side this week.

Darnell Fields, 25, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Fields was arrested on Tuesday after police identified him as the suspect who stabbed and seriously injured a 30-year-old man in the 500 block of North Lamon Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was provided by police.