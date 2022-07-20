Chicago man charged with stabbing victim multiple times with screwdriver at Naperville health club

article

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month.

Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.

At about 11:11 a.m. on June 5, Naperville officers were dispatched to a health club in the 3000 block of South Route 59.

When officers arrived, they learned that a male victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest with a screwdriver after allegedly confronting White, who was going through the victim's belongings in the locker room, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

"This was an extremely violent attack, and we’re relieved that the victim was not more seriously injured or killed," said Deputy Chief Bob Lee. "I would like to recognize our detectives, whose outstanding investigative work led to the identification of the offender and a solid case against him. I also want to thank the Elmhurst and Addison police departments as well as the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their involvement in this case."

White was arrested Saturday and remains in custody in Will County.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.