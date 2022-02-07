Chicago man charged with striking Orland Park police cars, fleeing officers during traffic stop

A Chicago man who allegedly fled from Orland Park police while they were attempting to pull him over last month was finally located and taken into custody.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, Orland Park Tactical Officers observed a white minivan that was displaying stolen license plates. The vehicle was pulling out of a parking lot near Orland Square Drive when officers tried pulling it over.

As officers in their own vehicles attempted to sandwich the minivan so that it would not get away, the driver of the van struck both vehicles. Officers were able to deploy "Stop Sticks," which is a tire deflation device. The minivan was able to drive away, but not before puncturing a rear tire.

Percy Bell driving the minivan, police say.

Within 48 hours of the incident, Orland Park police were able to identify the driver as 36-year-old Percy Bell.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Chicago police located and arrested Bell on a warrant. He was brought to the Orland Park Police Department where he was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding police – a Class 4 Felony.

"The Orland Park Police Department’s foremost priority is the safety and welfare of the public," Orland Park Police Chief Joe Mitchell said in a statement. "Therefore, at times and despite our overwhelming desire to make an immediate arrest, the delayed apprehension of an offender is the best course of action."

Bell’s bond was set at $25,000. His next court appearance is Feb. 8.