Chicago man charged in Woodlawn shooting

A Chicago man was accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy in Woodlawn last month.

Zion Edwards, 24, was arrested near his home in the 6200 block of South Dorchester Avenue on Monday.

Police said Edwards shot the victim on Aug. 29 at 2:30 p.m. in the same block as his own home.

He was charged with felony aggravated battery/discharge firearm. Edwards was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.