Chicago man convicted on federal carjacking, firearm charges: prosecutors

A Chicago man who pleaded not guilty to federal carjacking and firearm charges in July 2021 has now been convicted.

Kiar Evans, 24, was convicted Tuesday on all charges against him after a week-long trial. His charges include the following:

One count of carjacking

One count of attempted carjacking

One count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence

One count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon

His charges stem from a carjacking and an attempted carjacking that happened within minutes of each other on May 20, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Evans tried to steal a Chevrolet Impala that was parked on Independence Boulevard and Congress Parkway after firing shots through the window to get inside.

Evans' attempt was unsuccessful and the driver of the Impala was able to get away.

He then went to a Nissan Altima and pointed a gun at the driver, demanding that they get out of the vehicle, officials say.

The driver complied and Evans drove off in the Nissan. Not long after the theft, Evans was involved in a crash at Harrison Street and Ogden Avenue.

He was arrested and police say they found he had a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

With Evans being a previously convicted felon, officials say he is "not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm."

Evans is facing between seven years to life in federal prison for his charges. He does not yet have a sentencing date.