Chicago man convicted of threatening to 'slaughter' doctors, patients at women's reproductive health clinic

A Chicago man was convicted this week of threatening to commit violence at a women's reproductive health clinic in 2019.

Farhan Sheikh, 23, was convicted of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

According to prosecutors, Sheikh posted the threatening communications on Aug. 13, 2019, on the social media platform iFunny.

One of the posts stated:

"I am done with my state and thier (sic) [expletive] abortion laws and allowing innocrnt (sic) kids to be slaughtered for the so called ‘womans right’ [expletive]." Sheikh later wrote that he would visit a clinic in Chicago and "proceed to slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor I see in the area and I will not back down."

U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois

In posts that followed the threats, prosecutors said Sheikh described his anger at law enforcement and his frustration over the arrest of another person for making threats online.

Sheikh said the other arrest was "surpressing [sic] our freedoms." He then said he would "do the same" to "whores."

The conviction is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.