Chicago man could face over 20 years in prison for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

A Chicago man has been convicted of six federal charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

Kevin James Lyons could face more than 20 years in prison for entering the capitol and the office of Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Lyons is one of three dozen Illinois residents facing charges after the riot.

He is also accused of assaulting a police officer and a news camera operator on Jan. 6, 2021.