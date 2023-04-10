Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man could face over 20 years in prison for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago man convicted of 6 federal charges for involvement in Capitol Riot

Kevin James Lyons could face more than 20 years in prison for entering the capitol and the office of Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been convicted of six federal charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots. 

Lyons is one of three dozen Illinois residents facing charges after the riot.

He is also accused of assaulting a police officer and a news camera operator on Jan. 6, 2021. 