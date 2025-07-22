Chicago man faces attempted murder charge after girl, 8, shot on South Side: police

The Brief Kenneth Williams, 23, was arrested July 21 and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery after a shooting on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The incident occurred during a confrontation between a family in a vehicle and individuals in a white SUV; Williams allegedly fired two shots, hitting an 8-year-old girl in the thigh. The child was hospitalized in fair condition, and Williams is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on July 23.



A Chicago man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting and injuring an 8-year-old girl during a confrontation between two groups on the city’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

Kenneth Williams, 23, was arrested July 21 in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. on July 21 in the 3000 block of South State Street.

Police said the incident began when a group of family members in a vehicle got into an argument with individuals in a white SUV.

A man inside the SUV, later identified as Williams, allegedly threatened to shoot and then fired two rounds at the family’s vehicle, striking the 8-year-old girl in the left thigh, authorities said.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

What's next:

Williams is scheduled to appear in court July 23 for a detention hearing.

