Chicago man faces murder charge in deadly South Side shooting: police

The Brief Thomas Phelps, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder and drug-related felonies following a fatal shooting on May 27. Police say Phelps shot 38-year-old Cordell L. Avant multiple times from a gray SUV during an argument in the 11000 block of South Ashland Avenue. Phelps was arrested hours later and is scheduled for a detention hearing on May 30.



A Chicago man is behind bars on multiple charges following a deadly shooting on the city’s Far South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

Pictured is Thomas Phelps, 33. (Chicago PD )

Thomas Phelps, 33, faces the following charges, according to Chicago police:

One felony count of first-degree murder

One felony count of manufacturing and delivering cannabis (30 to 500 grams)

Two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance

Phelps was arrested at 3:10 p.m. May 27 in the 8200 block of South Peoria Street after being identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred less than two hours earlier, police said.

The shooting happened during an argument in the 11000 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said the victim, 38-year-old Cordell L. Avant, was arguing with Phelps, who was inside a gray SUV, when Phelps pulled a gun and fired multiple shots from the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Avant was shot several times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died from his injuries.

What's next:

Phelps is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on May 30.

