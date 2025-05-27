Chicago shooting: Man, 38, shot, killed after argument on Far South Side, police say

The Brief An argument on the Far South Side led to a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not identified the victim.



A 38-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument on the city’s Far South Side early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:14 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender who was in a gray SUV.

The offender had a gun, fired shots from the car, and fled the scene.

The victim was hit multiple times about his body. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the argument.

Police did not identify the victim.