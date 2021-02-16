Chicago man facing DUI charges in Riverside

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving drunk Saturday in suburban Riverside.

William Walters, of Brighton Park, was pulled over by a Riverside officer about 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of West Ogden Avenue for driving without any headlights or tail lights, Riverside police said in a statement.

After pulling over the 2011 Chevy Impala, the officer allegedly smelled alcohol on Walters’ breath and saw open beer bottles in the front and passenger seats of the car, police said.

Walters, 46, who had five prior DUI charges, was driving without a license and failed all field sobriety tests on the scene, police said.

He was charged with one count each of aggravated DUI, driving with a revoked license, driving without headlights, operation of an uninsured vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol, police said.

He was due back in bond court Sunday.