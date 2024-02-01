Chicago man allegedly filed false police report about carjacked vehicle: ISP

article

A Chicago man is accused of filing a false police report about a vehicle theft last year.

Geo D. Herrejon Chico, 19, has been charged with one count of false reporting of a vehicle theft.

On Dec. 2, 2023, Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a delayed report of an alleged aggravated vehicular hijacking incident that took place following a rear-end crash that occurred on Nov. 30 on Interstate 80 eastbound, east of Torrence in Cook County.

While investigating, ISP agents determined, through license plate readers and other investigative techniques, that Chico provided false information.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office then approved a false reporting charge against Chico, and he was taken into custody on Jan. 31.