Chicago man fatally shot 25-year-old in the head in South Shore: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man in the head in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.

Edwin Sims, 24, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

According to police, Sims fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 1600 block of East 78th Street on Feb. 7.

The victim was shot in the head and left arm and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sims was arrested Monday and charged accordingly.