Chicago crime: Man fatally stabbed after argument in South Shore, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 8, 2025 8:03am CDT
South Shore
The Brief

    • A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death around 4 a.m. Friday in South Shore.
    • Police say the attack followed a verbal dispute between the victim and a known man.
    • No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death early Friday after an argument at a South Shore home, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The attack happened around 4:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of S. South Shore Drive, in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call and found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds throughout his body. He died at the scene.

A witness told police the victim was attacked by a man he knew following a verbal dispute that turned violent.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, and it's unclear what the argument was about that led to the fatal stabbing.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating. Police said no one is in custody.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

