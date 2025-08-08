Chicago crime: Man fatally stabbed after argument in South Shore, police say
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death early Friday after an argument at a South Shore home, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The attack happened around 4:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of S. South Shore Drive, in the South Shore neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call and found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds throughout his body. He died at the scene.
A witness told police the victim was attacked by a man he knew following a verbal dispute that turned violent.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, and it's unclear what the argument was about that led to the fatal stabbing.
What's next:
Area One detectives are investigating. Police said no one is in custody.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.