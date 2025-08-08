Chicago crime: Man fatally stabbed after argument in South Shore, police say

The Brief A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death around 4 a.m. Friday in South Shore. Police say the attack followed a verbal dispute between the victim and a known man. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.



A man was stabbed to death early Friday after an argument at a South Shore home, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The attack happened around 4:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of S. South Shore Drive, in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call and found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds throughout his body. He died at the scene.

A witness told police the victim was attacked by a man he knew following a verbal dispute that turned violent.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, and it's unclear what the argument was about that led to the fatal stabbing.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating. Police said no one is in custody.