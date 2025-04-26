Chicago crime: Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman, 25, police say

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old woman last Thursday.

What we know:

Willie Holmes was arrested on Thursday around 1:11 p.m. in the 300 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Willie Holmes (Chicago Police Department)

Police identified Holmes as the person who, minutes earlier, allegedly stabbed the woman.

The woman later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Emily Carlson, 25, of Glendale Heights.

Officers who responded to the scene quickly identified Holmes and arrested him.

Police did not release any more information about the incident.