Chicago man fatally struck woman with vehicle in Clearing: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Clearing
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Aaron Guerrero, 27

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with killing a woman after striking her with a vehicle in Clearing last summer.

Aaron Guerrero 27, faces one felony count of reckless homicide/motor vehicle and one felony count of aggravated street racing. 

At about 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 28. 2022, Guerrero allegedly drove at a high rate of speed in the 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue.

He then struck another vehicle and a 40-year-old female pedestrian, who died as a result.

Guerrero was arrested Monday and charged accordingly.