Chicago man fired gun in suburban residential neighborhood, striking occupied vehicle and house: prosecutors

A Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly firing a gun in a suburban residential neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 11:33 p.m., Villa Park police responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of E. Kolberg Court, near the intersection of Kolberg Court and S. Oakland Ave.

An investigation revealed that minutes earlier, 22-year-old Jacorey Hughes allegedly fired a handgun multiple times, and that several of the bullets struck an occupied vehicle and a nearby house.

After firing the weapon, prosecutors say Hughes fled the scene and ditched the weapon in a bush. A short time later, he was taken into custody in a parking lot in the 300 block of E. Roosevelt Rd.

Jacorey Hughes

At the scene of the shooting, detectives recovered multiple bullets from the outside walls of the home struck, one bullet from the vehicle hit, and six shell casings on Oakland Avenue, prosecutors said.

Detectives also found in the bush a Ruger 9mm handgun.

"It is alleged that at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Mr. Hughes demonstrated a complete disregard for public safety and the rule of the law and opened fire in a residential neighborhood, striking a house and an occupied vehicle," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"This type of violent gun behavior that puts the public at risk will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law. Thankfully, no one in the home nor the individual that was in the vehicle that was struck by gunfire were injured or killed as a result of Mr. Hughes alleged violent actions."

Hughes has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Under the Safe-T Act, he was released from custody and is due back in court on Dec. 26.