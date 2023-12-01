'Appalling': Chicago man forced young women into prostitution, prosecutors say

A Chicago man was taken into custody this week for trafficking two young women into prostitution, one of whom he beat on a daily basis, according to prosecutors.

In September 2023, the Illinois State Police received a tip that 47-year-old Heggie Carr was sex trafficking an 18-year-old woman. An investigation revealed that Carr would allegedly use online ads to offer sexual encounters with women at the Sonesta Suites ES in Lombard, as well as other locations.

On Nov. 29, prosecutors say undercover officers booked sexual services with two women at the Sonesta Suites ES through an online ad posted by Carr, and that Carr was present at the time of the arranged services.

Once the officer had arrived for the meetup, Carr allegedly left the hotel but was immediately taken into custody.

Further investigating revealed that Carr directed the victims to have sex for money and then to give him all the proceeds, according to prosecutors. Carr allegedly forced the women into prostitution every day, threatened their lives and the lives of their families, and beat at least one of them on a daily basis.

"The charges against Mr. Carr are in a word, appalling," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The alleged exploitation of these young victims, who were forced into the sex trade and trapped there by the use of deadly threats, should send a chill down the spine of each and every one of us."

Carr was denied pre-trial release and is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11. If he's found guilty, he faces up to 30 years in prison.