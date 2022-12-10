Chicago man got so angry about TV news story, he started shooting, police say

A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors outside his home earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago police officer, according to prosecutors.

Kevin Singleton, 52, was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery over the encounter that started Wednesday evening, prosecutors said during a bail hearing on Saturday.

Singleton was at the home in the 100 block of West 126th Place when he got upset over the TV news story, called police and then hung up, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Sterba. He became further agitated when a dispatcher called him back, Sterba said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Singleton’s mother, who was in the home at the time, called the man’s daughter for help dealing with Singleton, prosecutors said.

As Singleton’s daughter walked up to the home, he allegedly pointed a handgun at her and told her to "get away," Sterba said. He then fired three shots as she walked back to a vehicle with her boyfriend inside, hitting three passenger-side windows, Sterba said.

After that, Singleton allegedly went back inside and then re-emerged with a shotgun that he fired at the house next door, Sterba said.

That neighbor called her son, who showed up with two friends whom Singleton also fired at, Sterba said. One was hit in the armpit and buttocks.

That man, 47, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was expected to survive but remained intubated Saturday, prosecutors said.

Police officers eventually arrived and Singleton tried to fire at them, but his gun apparently malfunctioned, prosecutors said.

As Singleton chased another person on the block, an officer shot him in the finger, prosecutors said. He was hospitalized in good condition and allegedly later acknowledged firing the shotgun.

Singleton didn’t appear in court Saturday, and was instead recovering at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

His bail was set at $5 million, with his next court date scheduled for Dec. 16.