Chicago man pleads guilty to 3 carjackings, shooting victim, prosecutors say

A Chicago man pleaded guilty to committing three carjackings and shooting one of the victims back in August 2022, federal prosecutors said.

Jamari Edwards, 22, admitted to the crimes in federal court last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

What we know:

The carjackings took place in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The first carjacking happened at a drive-thru area of a coffee shop, while the two others took place outside of a convenience store at a gas station.

Prosecutors said Edwards pointed a gun at the driver and demanded the keys to their car.

During the carjacking at the coffee shop, Edwards shot the driver in the leg after they had already given him their key and gotten out of the car. Before shooting the driver, Edwards asked him something to the effect of, "Why are you not scared?" prosecutors said.

What's next:

The convictions are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years in federal prison and a maximum of life, prosecutors said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.