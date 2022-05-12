Chicago man hit 2 pedestrians with vehicle in Palatine, fled scene: police

A Chicago man is accused of striking two pedestrians with his vehicle in suburban Palatine and leaving the scene.

Around 7:44 p.m. on May 6, police say two pedestrians near the intersection of North Rand Road and Williams Drive were hit by a dark colored mid-sized SUV with tinted windows — possibly a Lincoln MKX.

The vehicle then fled southbound on North Rand Road toward IL Route 53, according to police.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

Following an investigation, Palatine police say they identified the driver as 61-year-old Gregory G. Kelley — a Chicago resident.

Gregory G. Kelley | Palatine Police Department

On May 10, Kelley was arrested and charged with failing to report an accident involving an injury. His bond was set Wednesday at $25,000.

Kelley's next court date is set for June 3 in Rolling Meadows, police said.