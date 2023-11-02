Vigil honors man who was killed trying to stop car thieves in Chicago

A heartfelt vigil was held on Thursday night to honor Salvador Herrera, who was gunned down while attempting to stop car thieves in the Near West Side neighborhood.

Herrera was killed on October 15 as he was heading home. He intervened to stop the crime but was fatally shot.

During the vigil, family members, friends, and neighbors came together for a special Dia de los Muertos remembrance to celebrate Herrera's life. His cousins, who remember him as a hero, are now advocating for justice in his name.

"We want answers for what happened to my cousin, my brother, and we won't stop until we get them," one family member said.

"He was a hero, and we will hold him up as high as he can be because he is a sign that people should not be punished for doing the right thing," they continued.

Herrera's murder remains unsolved.