Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct. 20, Hinsdale police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the vehicle fled.

After some time, prosecutors said officers called off the pursuit due to dangerous speeds.

Shortly after, Oak Brook police saw the same vehicle allegedly driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

The officers then activated their emergency lights, but the vehicle, allegedly driven by Pinkston, continued to drive erratically — including through a residential neighborhood.

At times, prosecutors said, Pinkston was driving into oncoming traffic and reaching speeds of about 95 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The vehicle eventually stalled on Cass Avenue, and Pinkston was taken into custody.

The vehicle Pinkston was allegedly driving was reported stolen on Oct. 17.

"The allegations that Mr. Pinkston was not only in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, but also reached speeds approaching 100 mph in an attempt to avoid apprehension are disturbing," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Thankfully, no motorists or pedestrians were injured as Mr. Pinkston allegedly fled authorities."

Pinkston's bond was set at $250,000.

Pinkston’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16.