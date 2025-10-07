Chicago man killed when metal object crashed through windshield on Dan Ryan identified

The Brief A large piece of metal flew off a semi-truck and struck a driver’s SUV early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Jakine Austin of Chicago, was taken to a hospital and later died. All outbound express lanes were closed for several hours during the investigation.



A Chicago man has been identified after being killed early Monday when a large piece of metal flew through his windshield on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

What we know:

According to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the incident happened around 5:10 a.m. in the outbound express lanes of I-94 between 29th Street and 31st Street.

A large metal object, believed to have come off a semi-truck hauling an intermodal container, shot through the windshield of a GMC Yukon traveling southbound. The driver was struck by the debris and then crashed into a concrete wall.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The medical examiner identified him as 45-year-old Jakine Austin of Chicago.

All outbound express lanes between the Stevenson Expressway and 31st Street were closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact ISP at 847-608-3200.