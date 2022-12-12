Chicago man opened fire on group of people, killing 44-year-old man and teen girl: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting three people, two fatally, on Chicago's West Side last month.

Edwin Lagunas, 18, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

At about 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 20, a group was standing in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when Lagunas allegedly opened fire.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was also transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Lagunas was arrested Saturday and charged accordingly.