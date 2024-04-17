Chicago man pointed firearm at 33-year-old man before robbing business: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of pointing a gun at a victim before robbing a West Side business last month.

Jeffery Anderson, 29, faces one felony count of aggravated armed robbery with a firearm.

According to police, Anderson allegedly displayed a firearm at a 33-year-old man before robbing a business in the 1200 block of South Kostner on March 19.

On Wednesday, police arrested Anderson in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.