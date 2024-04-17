Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man pointed firearm at 33-year-old man before robbing business: police

By Jenna Carroll
Published  April 17, 2024 9:22am CDT
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago
Jeffery Anderson, 29

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of pointing a gun at a victim before robbing a West Side business last month. 

Jeffery Anderson, 29, faces one felony count of aggravated armed robbery with a firearm.

According to police, Anderson allegedly displayed a firearm at a 33-year-old man before robbing a business in the 1200 block of South Kostner on March 19.

On Wednesday, police arrested Anderson in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood and charged him accordingly. 

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. 