Chicago man denied pretrial release after police chase ends in Elmhurst garage crash

A Chicago man accused of crashing a car into an Elmhurst home while fleeing police Friday has been ordered held in jail.

Arthur Turner, 38, was charged with multiple felonies, including burglary, retail theft, aggravated battery, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Police chase and crash

The backstory:

Turner, who also has a pending arrest warrant for armed robbery out of Winnebago County, was accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into the attached garage of a home near an elementary school.

Authorities said Turner and two other men—Owin Turner, 54, of Zion, and Thomas White, 55, of Chicago—allegedly stole more than $1,300 in merchandise from two Walgreens stores in Villa Park on Friday.

Villa Park police found the suspects' vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Arthur Turner fled the scene, speeding up to 62 mph in a 25-mph zone before colliding with a truck and crashing into the home on Berkeley Avenue, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

The three suspects tried to flee the scene on foot but were taken into custody.

Owin Turner and White were each charged with two counts of burglary and retail theft. They were not detained pretrial.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that Arthur Turner not only sped away from officers during the busy morning rush hour, but then crashed his car into the garage of an Elmhurst residence near an elementary school are outrageous," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

What's next:

Arthur Turner's next court date is scheduled for June 2.