Chicago man faces several felony charges after allegedly wounding police officer in Gold Coast shootout

A Chicago man is accused of shooting a police officer in the leg in the Gold Coast neighborhood during a shootout Monday morning.

Deshawn Lucas, 33, faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm at a police officer, one felony count of burglary, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (possessing/using a machine gun) and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (possessing/using a firearm).

Lucas also had an out-of-state warrant.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, police officers were responding to a report of a burglary at the Prada store located at 30 E. Oak St., according to CPD Supt. Larry Snelling. Officers encountered an armed suspect, later identified as Lucas, in the area and ordered him to drop the gun, police said. Lucas allegedly did not comply and fled the scene. After a brief pursuit, shots were exchanged by two police officers and the alleged suspect, Lucas, in the 100 block of East Walton Street.

A 55-year-old police officer with 17 years' experience was shot in the leg. Responding officers applied a tourniquet to his leg and also rendered aid to the suspect. The wounded officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Lucas was shot multiple times. His status is not currently known.

MORE: Chicago police officer, burglary suspect wounded in Gold Coast shootout

Several people and vehicles were involved in the burglary but no one else is in custody. Two guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

The Civilian Officer of Police Accountability and CPD detectives continue to investigate.