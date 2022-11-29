Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police

article

A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month.

Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee.

Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct. 2 forcefully took property from and battered a 55-year-old man who was on a CTA train in the 900 block of West Fullerton.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.