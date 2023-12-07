Chicago man robbed multiple Southwest Side businesses: police

A Chicago man is accused of committing multiple robberies at Southwest Side businesses over the summer.

Vernon Edwards, 18, is charged with eight felony counts of burglary.

Chicago police arrested Edwards Wednesday after he was identified as the suspect who forcefully entered multiple businesses and took money from within.

The incidents occurred in the summer and fall at the following locations:

4200 block of West 55th Street on June 9 and Aug. 22

5200 block of South Archer Avenue on June 17

4300 block of West 51st Street on June 17

900 block of West 35th Street on June 23

5000 block of South Archer Avenue on June 26

4400 block of South Archer Avenue on June 26

6500 block of South Pulaski Road on September 17

No additional information was made available.